New Delhi: Volkswagen had launched the Volkswagen Taigun in India in September 2021. The new mid-size SUV is now available under the automaker's subscription-based car ownership model, which already has vehicles like the Volkswagen Polo, Volkswagen Vento and Volkswagen T-Roc. Volkswagen has partnered with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services for this initiative.

The Volkswagen Taigun has a couple of engine options — 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol (115PS of maximum power and 178Nm of peak torque) and 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol (150PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque). You can have the 1.0-litre unit either with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT torque converter. The 1.5-litre unit has 6-speed MT and 7-speed DSG automatic choices.

Volkswagen has introduced the Taigun in Dynamic Line (1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine) and Performance Line (1.5-litre turbocharged petrol). The Dynamic Line has Comfortline, Highline and Topline variants, while the Performance Line has GT and GT Plus variants. Following are their introductory prices (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Dynamic Line

Comfortline – Rs 10.50 lakh

Highline MT – Rs 12.80 lakh

Highline AT – Rs 14.10 lakh

Topline MT – Rs 14.57 lakh

Topline AT – Rs 15.10 lakh

Performance Line

GT MT – Rs 15 lakh

GT Plus DSG – Rs 17.50 lakh

The subscription-based car ownership model is available on the entire Dynamic Line of the Taigun as well as the mid-size SUV’s GT Plus variant of the Performance Line. It starts at a monthly rental of 28,000. The subscription period can be 24 months or 36 months or 48 months.

There will be 100 per cent on-road financing, periodic maintenance and insurance cover on the Volkswagen Taigun under the subscription-based car ownership model. The subscriber will have an option to upgrade the vehicle or return it.

Besides, the Volkswagen Taigun under the subscription-based car ownership model will have a white number plate. It will be available at 30 Volkswagen outlets across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad.