Volkswagen Taigun 2021 Launch In India: Volkswagen India will launch the Volkswagen Taigun 2021 in the country tomorrow. Just like the Skoda Kushaq, the Volkswagen Taigun 2021 is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform. The Taigun is also the second vehicle after the Kushaq to enter the market under Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 project. Volkswagen India has claimed that the Volkswagen Taigun 2021 has been specifically designed for India with up to 95 per cent localisation levels. Let us check out some important details about the mid-size SUV.Also Read - Top Upcoming SUVs: Volkswagen Taigun, Force Gurkha, MG Astor, Tata Punch, Mahindra XUV700

Volkswagen Taigun Price In India

We are expecting the Volkswagen Taigun 2021 price in India to be in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Also Read - Top Upcoming Cars In September 2021: Volkswagen Taigun, New-Gen Force Gurkha, Ford EcoSport Facelift, MG Astor, Tata Punch, Audi e-tron GT

Volkswagen Taigun Rivals In India

Following its launch in India, the Volkswagen Taigun 2021 will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster. It will also take on the upcoming MG Astor. Also Read - Volkswagen Taigun compact SUV rendered

Volkswagen Taigun Features

The Volkswagen Taigun 2021 is one feature-loaded mid-size SUV. The sleek exterior design of the vehicle is accentuated by features like an elevated hood, 3D chrome step grille, LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, segment-first Infinity LED tail lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels and an electric sunroof.

The Taigun has dual-tone interiors and what the company calls “Soul” leatherette upholstery with Wild Cherry Red stitching. The dashboard has a dual-tone finish. Among the other important features are VW signature flat-bottom multi-function leather-wrapped steering wheel, segment-leading 8-inch digital cockpit, 10.08-inch VW Play touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, touch Climatronic auto AC with pollen control, ventilated seats, wireless mobile charging, six-speaker sound system, cooled glovebox and red ambient lighting.

The safety features in the mid-size SUV include six airbags, ESC (electronic stability control), multi collision braking, hill hold control, Park distance control and rear-view camera, and TPMS.

Volkswagen Taigun Specifications

The Volkswagen Taigun 2021 has a couple of TSI (turbocharged stratified injection) petrol engine options — 1.0-litre unit (115PS of maximum power and 178Nm of peak torque) and 1.5-litre EVO unit (150PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque). The 1.0-litre TSI mill can be paired either with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT torque converter. The 1.5-litre TSI EVO motor can be mated to a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DSG automatic.

The mid-size SUV has a comparatively smaller boot with a capacity of 385 litres. However, it can be extended up to 1,405 litres.

Volkswagen Taigun Colours

The Volkswagen Taigun 2021 is available in five colour options — Wild Cherry Red, Curcuma Yellow, Candy White, Reflex Silver and Carbon Steel Grey.