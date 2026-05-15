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Volkswagen Taigun Sales Data Out- Know More About Engine & Feature Updates

Volkswagen Taigun Sales Data Out- Know More About Engine & Feature Updates

The Volkswagen Taigun saw 70% MoM sales growth in April 2026 after its facelift launch. New features, fresh design & updated automatic gearbox added.

Volkswagen Taigun registered a notable increase in sales during April 2026 recording both month-on-month and year-on-year growth in the mid-size SUV segment. According to the latest sales data, Volkswagen sold 1,543 units of the Taigun in April 2026 compared to 908 units in March 2026 resulting in a 70% month-on-month growth.

On a year-on-year basis, the SUV posted a 34% growth over April 2025 sales figures. Volkswagen had sold 1,155 units of the Taigun during the same period last year.

The company also reported a retail velocity of 75% for the Taigun indicating the percentage of dispatched vehicles that moved through dealerships during the month.

The sales increase comes shortly after Volkswagen introduced the updated Taigun facelift in India. The refreshed model received several exterior and interior changes while continuing on the same MQB A0 IN platform shared with the Skoda Kushaq.

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Exterior updates on the facelift include revised LED lighting elements, connected DRLs, illuminated Volkswagen logos, redesigned bumpers and updated alloy wheel designs. At the rear, the SUV now gets a connected light bar setup along with sequential indicators and updated tail lamp graphics.

Inside the cabin, Volkswagen has introduced a larger 10.1-inch infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. The facelift also adds features such as a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless smartphone connectivity, ventilated front seats on select variants and updated upholstery.

Mechanically, the Taigun continues with the existing 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine options. However, the updated model introduces a new 8-speed automatic gearbox for the 1.0-litre TSI engine replacing the earlier 6-speed automatic unit. The 1.5-litre TSI engine continues with the 7-speed DSG transmission and Active Cylinder Technology.

In terms of safety equipment, the Taigun facelift continues to offer six airbags, ESC, traction control, hill-hold assist, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. However, the SUV still does not receive Level 2 ADAS or a 360-degree camera system features that are now available on several rivals in the segment.

The Volkswagen Taigun competes in the mid-size SUV segment against models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Skoda Kushaq.

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