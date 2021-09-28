New Delhi: With the Volkswagen Taigun launched in India and the MG Astor scheduled to be introduced in the coming few days, the new buyers looking for a mid-size SUV have options galore, keeping in mind that models like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Skoda Kushaq are already available in the market. But how does the new German machine fare against its rivals when it comes to dimensions. Let us have a detailed look.Also Read - MG Astor Technical Specifications Explained: Engine, Transmission, All Other Details

Taigun vs Astor vs Creta vs Seltos vs Skoda Kushaq: Length

The Volkswagen Taigun is 4,221mm in length. Among the five mid-size SUVs, it has the least length with the MG Astor being 4,323mm long, Kia Seltos 4,315mm, Hyundai Creta 4,300mm and Skoda Kushaq 4,225mm. The Astor is a full 102mm longer than the Taigun. The Taigun is also trumped by its counsin, the Kushaq, by 4mm. Also Read - Volkswagen Taigun Base Variant Comfortline Explained: Diligently Priced, Feature-Loaded

Taigun vs Astor vs Creta vs Seltos vs Kushaq: Width

The Volkswagen Taigun is 1,760mm in width. In comparison, the MG Astor is a whole 49mm wider at 1,809mm. The Kia Seltos is 40mm wider at 1,800mm and the Hyundai Creta is 30mm wider at 1,790mm. The Skoda Kushaq has a width of 1,760mm, similar to that of the Taigun. The Astor is clearly the widest mid-size SUV among the five models. Also Read - Volkswagen Taigun vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs Skoda Kushaq: Price Comparison

Taigun vs Astor vs Creta vs Seltos vs Kushaq: Height

In terms of height, the Volkswagen Taigun is 1,612mm. Here also the MG Astor is ahead of the rivals as it stands 1,650mm tall. The Kia Seltos has a height of 1,645mm, while the Hyundai Creta is 1,635mm tall. The Skoda Kushaq is similar in height to the Volkswagen Taigun at 1,612mm.

Taigun vs Astor vs Creta vs Seltos vs Kushaq: Wheelbase

Talking about the wheelbase, the Volkswagen Taigun and the Skoda Kushaq are ahead of the other three at 2,651mm. The Korean cousins, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, have a similar wheelbase of 2,610mm. The MG Astor has the shortest wheelbase measuring 2,585mm.

Taigun vs Astor vs Creta vs Seltos vs Kushaq: Ground Clearance

The Volkswagen Taigun and the Skoda Kushaq have similar ground clearance of 188mm. Also, the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos have same ground clearance of 190mm. As of now, the ground clearance of the MG Astor has not been revealed.

Taigun vs Astor vs Creta vs Seltos vs Kushaq: Boot Space

The Volkswagen Taigun and the Skoda Kushaq have a boot space of 385 litres. There is so much similarity between the Taigun and the Kushaq in terms of dimensions because they are based on the same India-specific MQB-AO-IN platform. The Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos boast 433 litres of boot capacity. Even the Creta and the Seltos are built on the same platform. So far as the MG Astor is concerned, its boot space has not been revealed yet.