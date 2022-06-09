2022 Volkswagen Virtus: Volkswagen has been officially launched its all-new sadan Virtus in India at a price range between Rs. 11.21 Lakh and 17.91 Lakh today. The new Volkswagen Virtus is the second product from the house of this German carmaker under the VW Group’s India 2.0 project, the first one being the Taigun SUV. It is also a sister model to the Skoda Slavia. The new Volkswagen Virtus will be offered in India with two engine options. It will get a 1.0-litre TSI, paired with a 6-speed MT and AT. There will also be a 1.5-litre TSI motor mated to a 7-speed DSG.Also Read - Skoda Slavia First Drive Review: Powerful, Bold And Impressive 1.0 & 1.5 TSI Launched In India - Watch

Volkswagen Virtus: Variant-wise Prices

Dynamic Line 1.0 TSI Comfortline MT – Rs. 11,21,900

Dynamic Line 1.0 TSI Highline MT – Rs. 12,97,900

Dynamic Line 1.0 TSI Highline AT – Rs. 14,27,900

Dynamic Line 1.0 TSI Topline MT – Rs. 14,41,900

Dynamic Line 1.0 TSI Topline AT – Rs. 15,71,900

Performance Line 1.5 TSI GT Plus AT – Rs. 17,91,900

Volkswagon Virtus- Top features

The new Volkswagen Virtus gets a large 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and connected car tech, a digital cockpit, ventilated seats, up to six airbags, and more. The Virtus also has an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, cruise control, and wireless charging. The New Volkswagen Virtus comes with 6 airbags. The Virtus will be available in six colour options. They are – Rising Blue Metallic, Curcuma Yellow, Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver, Candy White, and Wild Cherry Red. The powertrain options are 1-litre TSI with manual and automatic transmission options, and 1.5-litre TSI with DSG only. On the safety front, higher variants get six airbags, hill-hold control, ESC and a tyre pressure monitor. The Virtus packs a 521-litre boot and a 60:40 split rear seat to open up more space. The new Volkswagen Virtus is the longest sedan in its segment. It measures 4,561 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width, and has a height of 1,507 mm. The sedan has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. It offers a maximum leg room of 1020 mm at the front and 920 mm at the back. It comes with LED headlamps and taillamps, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-speaker audio system, height adjustable driver’s seat and power adjustable ORVMs.

The Virtus takes on other midsize sedans in the market like the Skoda Slavia, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and the Hyundai Verna.