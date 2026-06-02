Volkswagen Virtus Review – Who Should Actually Buy It?

Volkswagen Virtus driving review! We test its performance, comfort, practicality and driving dynamics to find out who should actually buy this sedan in 2026.

Deepika Saini| Published By: June 2, 2026 12:08 PM IST
In this video, we review the after proper driving to understand who should actually buy this sedan in 2026. We talk about the driving experience, comfort, performance, cabin quality, rear seat space, features and practicality for daily use. From the turbo-petrol engine performance and high-speed stability to the areas where SUVs may feel more practical, everything is covered in detail. If you are confused between a sedan and an SUV, this Virtus driving review will help you understand whether it matches your driving needs and lifestyle.

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