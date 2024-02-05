By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Volvo 9600 Luxury Bus First Look: Business Class Seats
Volvo Buses India showcased Volvo 9600 luxury Bus in Bharat Mobility Expo.
Volvo Buses India, a division of VE Commercial Vehicles Limited, showcased Volvo 9600 luxury Bus in Bharat Mobility Expo. The first offerings on this platform are factory-built sleeper and seater coaches in 15 metres 6×2, and 13.5-metre 4×2 configurations. Volvo claims that these are the longest buses in India. The buses are likely to be priced in the range of Rs 1.3-2 crore.