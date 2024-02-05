Home

Car And Bike

Volvo 9600 Luxury Bus First Look: Business Class Seats

Volvo 9600 Luxury Bus First Look: Business Class Seats

Volvo Buses India showcased Volvo 9600 luxury Bus in Bharat Mobility Expo.

Volvo Buses India, a division of VE Commercial Vehicles Limited, showcased Volvo 9600 luxury Bus in Bharat Mobility Expo. The first offerings on this platform are factory-built sleeper and seater coaches in 15 metres 6×2, and 13.5-metre 4×2 configurations. Volvo claims that these are the longest buses in India. The buses are likely to be priced in the range of Rs 1.3-2 crore.

Trending Now

You may like to read