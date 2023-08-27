Home

Car And Bike

Volvo C40 Recharge India Launch On September 4, Check Full Details Inside

Volvo C40 Recharge India Launch On September 4, Check Full Details Inside

The Volvo C40 Recharge EV packs a 78kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which is claimed to offer a driving range of 530 km on a full charge.

The Volvo C40 Recharge EV is available with 8 color options. (Images: X/@CARIndia)

Volvo C40 Recharge India Launch: Volvo India’s upcoming electric car Volvo C40 Recharge will be launched in India on 4 September. This is the second pure electric car in the company’s Indian lineup. The company claims that the car runs 530 km on a single full charge.

Trending Now

This is the coupe-styled version of the XC40 Recharge. In the premium electric vehicle segment, the Volvo C40 will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, BMW I4, and the Volvo XC40 Recharge.

Delivery Date

Volvo C40 Recharge was unveiled in India on 14 June. Then the details of its design and features were shared. The company will start booking the car with its launch and its delivery will be done starting September.

The C40 Recharge EV will come in 8 color options. These include Black Stone, Fusion Red, Thunder Grey, Fjord Blue, Silver Down and Crystal White, Sage Green, and Onyx Black.

Performance And Top Speed

The Indian version of the Volvo C40 Recharge comes with twin motors. This twin motor generates 408PS of power and 660NM of torque. This all-wheel-drive version can do 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds. Its top speed is 180 kmph.

Rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive options are available with the car in the global market. Apart from this, a single motor is also available, which generates power of 235bhp and torque of 420Nm. This car accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 7.4 seconds.

Battery And Range

The Volvo C40 Recharge EV packs a 78kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which is claimed to offer a driving range of 530 km on a full charge. Charging the car from 10 to 80% with a 150kW DC fast charger will take 27 minutes. The car takes 7-8 hours to fully charge with an 11kW level 2 charger

Design And Dimensions

The Volvo C40 Recharge is attractive and modern. The company’s signature styling elements are found. These include body-coloured covered grille, projector LED headlamps, 19-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, door mirror covers, high-gloss black side window trim, laminated panoramic roof with protective UV coating, protective cap kit, matte tech gray, and tinted rear windows. etc. are included.

The car measures 4,440 mm in length, 1,910 mm in width and 1,591 mm in height. The cabin has a host of intuitive features and ambient lighting along with leather seats.

Features

In the Volvo C40 Recharge EV, safety features like cabin air cleaner, app remote service, pixel lights, and Harman Kardon premium sound system have been given. Apart from this, the interior has adjustable front seats and 60:40 foldable rear seats. The car’s dashboard will get a 12-inch instrument panel and a 9-inch center display, with built-in Google apps and services including Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play Store.

Safety Features

The C40 Recharge has been awarded a 5-star safety rating by the 2022 Euro NCAP, making it one of the safest cars. Apart from this, safety features like 360-degree parking view, reverse parking assistant, blind spot information system (BLIS) cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assist, and emergency braking are available.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES