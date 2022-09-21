Volvo XC40 and XC90 launch: Swedish auto giant Volvo is set to launch Volvo XC40 and XC90 facelift in India today, September 21. The company will be introducing mid-hybrid technology to the SUV’s facelift version. The SUVs are expected to receive subtle design updates and improved upholstery on the inside along with better hybrid powertrains. While the hybrid powertrain on the Volvo XC40 is new, the pre-facelift Volvo XC90 was already offered with the PHEV setup, reported CarDekho.Also Read - Hyundai Venue N Line Set To Launch on September 6, Bookings Open | Check Specifications Here

Volvo XC40 SUV Facelift

XC40 facelift SUV is expected to come with a sharper set of headlights and updates front bumpers.

It will come with a 12.3-inch second-generation driver display, a crystal gear knob, two type-C ports in the front row along with updated interior theme and inserts.

The SUV will be able to generate 185 hp of maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque

The Volvo XC40 also gets an air-purifier, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with cross-traffic alert, active noise control multi-filter with AQI metre, auto-dimming ORVMs, touring tune for the chassis and wired Apple CarPlay.



The SUV also runs on new 18-inch alloy wheels.

Volvo XC40 also comes with a parking climate control, which provides pre-ventilation and prolonged heating even after the car has been switched off.

XC40 facelift SUV will get a new 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine which will offer mild hybrid option.

The engine is capable of generating 197hp of maximum power. It will be equipped with 2.0 litre 4 cylinder turbocharge petrol unit.

The final word on the pricing of the updated versions of the SUV is yet to be out. Presently, the XC40 retails in India at a starting price tag of Rs 44.5 lakh.

Volvo XC940 SUV Facelift

Volvo XC90 SUV is expected to come with certain cosmetic tweaks along with a new touchscreen infotainment screen, a panoramic sunroof, and multiple airbags along with a host of other features. The SUV will be offered in single variant and will come at a price of Rs. 93.90 Lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The facelifted 2023 version of the Volvo XC90 will come with a chromed grille, flared wheel arches, updates alloys and sleek LED headlamps while retaining the overall design language of the outgoing model. Powering the XC90 will be the same 2.0 petrol unit paired with a mild-hybrid powertrain featuring a 48V electric motor. The unit is tuned to deliver 296hp of peak power and 420Nm of torque. The unit is set to come paired with an 8 speed automatic gearbox.

Volvo XC40 will take on other premium entry-level SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLA and the newly launched Audi Q3. It also takes on the BMW X1 that is on sale in India, but a new-generation model will come next year.