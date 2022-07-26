Volvo XC40 Recharge, India’s most affordable luxury EV launched; Check Price, Specifications, Range

Volvo XC40 Recharge Launch: Volvo Cars India has entered the electric vehicle market in India with the new Volvo XC40 Recharge today. The all-new Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV has been launched at Rs 55.90 lakh, ex-showroom. It is the first luxury electric vehicle to be assembled in India. Bookings for the same will begin on the company’s official website tomorrow (July 27) for a token amount of Rs 50,000 while the deliveries will commence in October. The Volvo XC40 Recharge will be available in a single variant.Also Read - Volvo XC40 Recharge To Launch In India On July 26 | Check Specifications HERE

Volvo XC40 Recharge specification, range

It is powered by two electric motors that deliver a combined output of 402 bhp and a whopping 660 Nm peak torque.

This electric SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds while its top speed is limited to 180 kmph.

The XC40 Recharge features a 78kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Volvo claims that it can deliver a range of 418 km on a single charge (WLTP cycle).

It can be charged from 0-80 per cent in just 40 minutes with the help of a 150kW DC fast charger while a standard 11kW AC charger takes around eight hours to juice it up.

Also Read - Volvo XC40 Launched Today at Rs 39.9 Lakh in India. Read For Features, Specifications And Other Details

Volvo XC40 Recharge features

The XC40 Recharge borrows infotainment and telematics from the facelifted XC60, and that means a sharper new set of digital dials and the new Android-based infotainment system.

The driver gets direct access to Google Maps and Assistant, and a number of apps from the PlayStore with the help of an onboard e-SIM.

Also Read - Volvo XC40 compact crossover to be revealed at Paris Motor Show; could arrive in India

The XC40 Recharge also gets a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, a full suite of sensor-based ADAS tech with Level 2 Autonomous driving, connected car tech, powered front seats with driver-side memory and a premium Harman Kardon sound system.

Compared to the petrol-powered XC40, the Recharge is 15mm longer, but has a slightly lower ground clearance of 175mm due to the battery pack.

The Company is offering 3 years road side assistance for Volvo XC40 Recharge customers.

Volvo cars India also announced that it will offer 3-year service package for their customers.

The Digital Services that are available in the XC40 Recharge will be valid for 4 years.

The new Volvo XC40 Recharge will be assembled in India at the company’s Hosakote plant near Bengaluru in Karnataka. This premium electric SUV will take on the likes of the MINI Cooper SE, Kia EV6, Audi e-tron, BMW i4, etc. Volvo Cars India also announced that the Volvo will bring in C40 Recharge electric car in 2023.