New Delhi: After the launch of the all-electric XC40 Recharge got delayed, Volvo has confirms the launch of the locally assembled SUV towards the end of this month on July 26. Volvo's first all-electric vehicle model for Indian market, the XC40 Recharge, made its debut over a year ago. The model was expected to go on sale in India in October 2021, however, the launch was delayed after Volvo decided to import the car as a CKD (completely knocked down) unit, instead of a CBU (completely built up) unit.

Volvo India announced the hosting of the launch event through its version of the metaverse– the VolvoVerse.

The future is not just electric, it’s closer than you think. Volvo XC40 recharge is arriving in your city for test drives. Experience the first of a wide range of electric vehicles from Volvo cars. Check with your nearest dealership for more information.#FutureisElectric pic.twitter.com/XzjSMM8i0Q — Volvo Car India (@volvocarsin) April 6, 2022

Specifications of Volvo XC40 Recharge

The new XC40 Recharge pure electric SUV comes with a 78kWh battery pack, which powers two electric motors. The combined power output of these is 402bhp and 660Nm of torque, which helps the car to reach the speed from 0-100kmph in just 4.9 seconds. The top speed is limited of the SUV is 180kmph. In a single charge, Volvo claims the SUV can cover 418km.

The new XC40 Recharge will be assembled in India at Volvo’s Hosakote plant near Bangalore. After its launch, the electric SUV is expected to compete with the recently launched Kia EV6 and the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5 and help in bringing the cost of EV.