New Delhi: The Volkswagen Taigun has garnered over 18,000 bookings since its launch in India on September 23, 2021. According to Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, select variants of the Taigun have a waiting period of more than two months. Following the introduction of the new mid-size SUV, the automaker has witnessed close to 50 per cent growth in overall sales volume in October 2021 in comparison to the year-ago month.Also Read - Renault Duster Has Offers Up To Rs 2.50 Lakh In October 2021. All Details Inside

Based on the India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform, the Taigun is Volkswagen Passenger Cars India’s first vehicle to be introduced in the Indian market under Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 project. The Taigun has been built with as much as 95 per cent localisation level. It takes on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster. Also Read - Volkswagen Taigun: Don't Want to Buy It? So Lease It

The Volkswagen Taigun has a couple of engine options — 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol (115PS of maximum power and 178Nm of peak torque) and 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol (150PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque). You can have the 1.0-litre unit either with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT torque converter. The 1.5-litre unit has 6-speed MT and 7-speed DSG automatic choices. Also Read - MG Astor Launch, Price Reveal Today: Should Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun Worry?

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has introduced the Taigun in Dynamic Line (1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine) and Performance Line (1.5-litre turbocharged petrol). The Dynamic Line has Comfortline, Highline and Topline variants, while the Performance Line has GT and GT Plus variants. Following are their introductory prices (ex-showroom, Delhi).

VW Taigun Dynamic Line

Comfortline – Rs 10.50 lakh

Highline MT – Rs 12.80 lakh

Highline AT – Rs 14.10 lakh

Topline MT – Rs 14.57 lakh

Topline AT – Rs 15.10 lakh

VW Taigun Performance Line