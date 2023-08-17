WATCH: Hero Karizma XMR LED Headlamp And DRL Design Teased Again Ahead Of Launch

Home

Hero MotoCorp has released another teaser of the upcoming Karizma XMR 210. The latest teaser showcases the bike's LED headlamp with integrated LED daytime running lights.

New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp is all set to re-introduce the Karizma brand in the Indian market under the name Karizma XMR on August 29. The company has brought back actor Hritik Roshan as its brand ambassador. Now, Hero MotoCorp has released another teaser of the upcoming Karizma XMR 210. The latest teaser showcases the bike’s LED headlamp with integrated LED daytime running lights. From the video, we can make out that the headlamp design is quite aggressive and has an ‘X’ element that will most likely be used as a LED Daytime running lamp. The teaser also showcases lighting setup that incorporates Y-shaped LED for the headlight, along with full LED illumination for both low and high beam functions.

Hero Karizma XMR – Engine Specifications

The upcoming motorcycle will likely be powered by the first liquid-cooled engine produced by Hero MotoCorp, a 210cc engine, which can churn out approximately 25bhp and 30Nm. A 6-speed gearbox is most likely to be connected to this unit, according to autox.com.

The brand-new Hero Karizma XMR is anticipated to be introduced in our market with a price tag that ranges between Rs 1.60 lakh and Rs 1.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Upon launch, the new bike will go up against models such as the Yamaha R15 V4, the Bajaj Pulsar RS200, and more. One of the colours in which the Karizma XMR will be offered is Yellow which was sold with the original Karizma as well. There will also be a Red colour on offer.

