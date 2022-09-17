XTURISMO Flying Bike: Flying bikes are also becoming a reality in the world. Flying bike “XTURISMO” was seen at the Detroit Auto Show in America. This hoverbike is made by Japanese startup company AERWINS Technology. The bike runs on petrol with a top speed of up to 100 kmph.Also Read - Video Shows Massive Fire in China Skyscraper; Thick Smoke, Huge Flames Engulf Dozens of Floors

Can fly for 40 minutes

You can fly this bike in the air for about 30 to 40 minutes at a time. This bike is available in Red, Blue, and Black colors. The mass production of the bike with a speed limit of 80 to 100 kmph has not started yet. A 300 kg bike will be able to bear a weight of about 100 kg while flying. Also Read - Heading To Tokyo? Japan Travel Will Be Easier From October. See Here Why

This is the world’s first flying bike. The XTURISMO hoverbike is capable of flying for 40 minutes and can reach speeds of up to 62 mph pic.twitter.com/ZPZSHJsmZm — Reuters (@Reuters) September 16, 2022

200 limited edition bikes will be available this year

The gasoline-electric hoverbike is powered by a Kawasaki hybrid engine. The bike makes very loud noises while flying. After adding noise reducers, the company plans to sell around 200 limited editions in 2022.

Star Wars like Flying Bike

The flying bike was seen in the Hollywood movie ‘Star Wars’. This hoverbike of the Japanese company is also built on a similar model. The price of the bike is Rs 6.19 crore. However, the sale of this bike has not yet started in India.

When will it be sold in India?

The company’s CEO Suhai Komatsu said that the bike has started selling in Japan. The smaller version of the hoverbike will start selling in the USA from 2023. After the successful sale of the bike, the smaller and cheaper version will start selling in India, China, and other countries in about 2025.