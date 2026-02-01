Home

What Budget 2026–27 Focuses On: Infrastructure, Transport and Energy

Union Budget 2026–27 offers no direct auto incentives but boosts infrastructure, transport and energy spending. Higher capex is expected to indirectly support vehicle demand, fleets, EVs and regional auto growth.

Union Budget 2026–27 does not offer direct incentives or tax changes for the automotive industry. Instead, it focuses on higher infrastructure, transport, energy, and state-level capital spending, which is expected to influence vehicle demand over time.

The government has pegged capital expenditure for FY27 at ₹12.21 lakh crore, with effective capital expenditure estimated at ₹17.14 lakh crore. Increased spending on highways, logistics, and construction

Transport sector allocation has risen to ₹5.98 lakh crore, while urban development spending has been increased to ₹85,522 crore. These allocations are likely to support demand for public transport fleets, city buses, service vehicles, and urban mobility solutions. Improved urban infrastructure may also aid EV charging deployment and fleet electrification.

Energy sector allocation has increased to ₹1.09 lakh crore. This supports renewable integration and alternative fuel development, which affects EVs, hybrids, and cleaner fuels for commercial vehicles.

Since states drive road building and public transport, this is expected to create more region-wide auto demand, particularly in Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets.

The Budget also avoids changes to GST, vehicle cess, or fuel taxes, providing policy stability for automakers and suppliers.

Overall, Budget 2026–27 supports the automotive sector indirectly through infrastructure-led growth rather than direct incentives, with its impact likely to play out gradually across commercial vehicles, regional markets, and future mobility segments.

