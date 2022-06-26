New Delhi: To make road travel safer in the country, the government of India is planning to introduce a safety rating system for passenger cars. The new system, which is slated to come into effect in April 2023, is being introduced in hopes that it will encourage manufacturers to provide advanced safety features and will boost the “export worthiness” of vehicles produced in the country, according to a report by news agency Reuters.Also Read - Bharat-NCAP: Vehicles in India to Get Star Ratings Based on Crash Tests, Says Nitin Gadkari

How The New Road Safety Rating With Work?

Union minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has approved the Draft GSR Notification to introduce Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Program), wherein automobiles in India will be accorded rating of one to five stars for cars, based upon their performance in crash tests, assessing adult and child occupant protection as well as safety assist technologies. Also Read - Click, Send And Win: Clicking Pictures Of Illegally Parked Cars Can Get You Rewards, Says Nitin Gadkari

India has also proposed mandating that all passenger cars have six air bags, despite resistance from some carmakers which say it will increase the cost of vehicles. Current rules call for two airbags – one for the driver and one for the front passenger. Also Read - FASTag: How To Check Balance Online, Using SMS | A Step-by-step Guide

What Did The Minister Say?

In a series of tweets on Friday, Gadkari said Bharat-NCAP will serve as a consumer-centric platform allowing customers to opt for safer cars based upon their star-ratings, while promoting a healthy competition among OEMs in India to manufacture safer vehicles.

The Minister said Star Rating of Indian Cars based on Crash Tests is extremely crucial not only to ensure structural and passenger safety in cars, but to also increase the export-worthiness of Indian automobiles. He said the testing protocol of Bharat NCAP shall be aligned with Global Crash Test Protocols factoring in the existing Indian regulations, allowing OEMs to get their vehicles tested at India’s own in-house testing facilities.

Gadkari said Bharat NCAP will prove to be a critical instrument in making our automobile industry Aatmanirbhar with the mission of making India the Number 1 automobile hub in the world.

Notably, India is the world’s fifth-largest car market, with annual sales of around 3 million units a year. Maruti Suzuki, majority owned by Japan’s Suzuki Motor, and Hyundai Motor are the biggest-selling automakers.