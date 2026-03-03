Home

What’s behind Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India’s February sales uptick?

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India sold 5,67,351 units in Feb 2026, up 34% YoY. YTD FY26 sales reached 58.2 lakh units across domestic and exports.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) reported total sales of 5,67,351 units in February 2026, reflecting a 34 per cent year-on-year growth compared to the same month last year.

Out of the total monthly volume, domestic sales stood at 5,13,190 units, while exports contributed 54,161 units. The growth was recorded across both domestic and international markets when compared to February 2025.

On a cumulative basis, for the year-to-date (YTD) period of FY26 (April 2025 to February 2026), HMSI registered total sales of 58,20,556 units. Of this, domestic sales accounted for 52,37,169 units, while exports stood at 5,83,387 units during the same period.

