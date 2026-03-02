Home

What’s Behind Kia India’s February Numbers?

Kia India recorded 27,610 units in Feb 2026, up 10.3% YoY, driven by Kia Seltos and Kia Sonet, marking double-digit growth.

Kia India reported its highest-ever February wholesales since the start of its operations in the country, dispatching 27,610 units in February 2026. This represents a 10.3 per cent year-on-year increase compared to 25,026 units sold in February 2025. The result also marks the second consecutive month of double-digit growth for the automaker in 2026.

The company’s February performance was supported by continued demand across its SUV and MPV portfolio. The Kia Seltos remained one of the key contributors to the monthly total, following the introduction of the updated model. The Kia Sonet continued to account for a significant share of overall sales in the compact SUV segment.

In the MPV category, the Kia Carens Clavis maintained steady volumes, while the Kia Carens Clavis EV continued to register demand in the electric vehicle segment. At the premium end of the portfolio, the Kia Carnival remained part of the company’s overall sales mix.

Kia India stated that its product strategy focuses on design differentiation, safety features including ADAS, and connected car technologies. The company also cited its operational capacity and supply chain management as factors supporting its ability to meet demand.

With cumulative monthly growth recorded at the start of 2026, Kia India indicated that it will continue to expand its electric vehicle portfolio alongside its internal combustion engine offerings in the domestic market.

