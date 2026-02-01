What’s Behind Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Sales in January 2026

Home

Whats Behind Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Sales in January 2026

Tata Motors PV sold over 71,000 units in Jan 2026. Nexon crossed 23,000 sales, Punch over 19,000. Demand for updated Punch, Sierra, Harrier and Safari petrol supported strong volumes.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported sales of over 71,000 units in January 2026. The volumes were driven by demand across its hatchback and SUV portfolio during the month.

The Tata Nexon recorded monthly sales of more than 23,000 units, with cumulative sales crossing 10 lakh units since its launch. The Punch registered sales of over 19,000 units in January, taking its cumulative volumes past 7 lakh units. The Tiago also crossed the cumulative sales milestone of 7 lakh units during the month.

The company stated that demand continued for its recently updated and newly introduced models, including the Sierra, Harrier and Safari petrol variants, as well as the updated Punch. Tata Motors added that production of the Sierra is being ramped up in phases to match demand levels.

The January performance reflects continued volume contribution from both existing models and recent updates across the passenger vehicle range.

