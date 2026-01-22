Home

What’s Changed in the 2026 Jeep Meridian?

The 2026 Jeep Meridian gets a cabin update with sliding second-row seats on Limited and Overland variants, along with unchanged powertrain and feature set.

New Delhi: Jeep India has launched the 2026 Meridian in the Indian market. The update introduces sliding second-row seats on the Limited and Overland variants.

The second-row seats now offer longitudinal movement, allowing additional third-row space when required. This intended to improve third-row usability when all seven seats are in use.

The 2026 Jeep Meridian continues with the existing exterior and interior design. Interior features include a three-row seating layout, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, powered front seats with ventilation, and premium upholstery.

Technology features include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with connected vehicle functions via Uconnect.

Safety equipment includes multiple active and passive safety features, with ADAS available on select variants.

Power comes from a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine producing 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque. Select variants are equipped with the Select-Terrain 4×4 system.

Pricing for the 2026 Jeep Meridian with sliding second-row seats starts at Rs 30.01 lakh, while the Meridian range is priced from Rs 23.33 lakh (ex-showroom)

