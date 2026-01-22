By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
What’s Changed in the 2026 Jeep Meridian?
The 2026 Jeep Meridian gets a cabin update with sliding second-row seats on Limited and Overland variants, along with unchanged powertrain and feature set.
New Delhi: Jeep India has launched the 2026 Meridian in the Indian market. The update introduces sliding second-row seats on the Limited and Overland variants.
The second-row seats now offer longitudinal movement, allowing additional third-row space when required. This intended to improve third-row usability when all seven seats are in use.
The 2026 Jeep Meridian continues with the existing exterior and interior design. Interior features include a three-row seating layout, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, powered front seats with ventilation, and premium upholstery.
Technology features include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with connected vehicle functions via Uconnect.
Safety equipment includes multiple active and passive safety features, with ADAS available on select variants.
Power comes from a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine producing 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque. Select variants are equipped with the Select-Terrain 4×4 system.
Pricing for the 2026 Jeep Meridian with sliding second-row seats starts at Rs 30.01 lakh, while the Meridian range is priced from Rs 23.33 lakh (ex-showroom)
