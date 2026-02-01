Home

Car And Bike

Whats Driving Kia Indias Sales Growth at the Start of 2026?

What’s Driving Kia India’s Sales Growth at the Start of 2026?

Kia India sold 27,603 units in Jan 2026, up 10.3% YoY. Strong demand for Seltos, Sonet and Carens Clavis helped volumes across ICE and EV models in key SUV segments.

Kia India reported total sales of 27,603 units in January 2026, registering a year-on-year growth of 10.3% compared to 25,025 units sold in January 2025.

According to the company, January sales were supported by demand across multiple models in its portfolio. This included the new-generation Seltos, the Sonet in the compact SUV segment, and the Carens Clavis and Clavis EV.

Kia stated that the Seltos and Sonet continued to contribute to volumes in the mid-size and compact SUV categories, while the Carens Clavis range added to overall sales across ICE and electric variants

The company said its product lineup spans internal combustion engine and electric vehicle offerings across different seating options

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.