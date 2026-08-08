What’s new in Tata Motors Onam 2026 line-up? Sierra jubilee, Nexon CAMO explained

Tata Motors brings Onam offers in Kerala with Sierra Jubilee, Nexon CAMO & Punch HBX Pack, plus cash benefits, free insurance and special finance deals.

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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has announced Onam offers for customers in Kerala. The offers will be available throughout August 2026

The company has introduced the Sierra Jubilee Edition, Nexon CAMO Edition and Punch HBX Pack during the festive period.

According to Tata Motors, the offers include cash benefits, loyalty bonuses, free insurance on select models and finance options such as lower EMIs, special interest rates, extended repayment tenures and flexible payment plans. The company will also set up temporary festive pop-up stores at selected locations in Kerala during August.

Sierra Jubilee Edition

Tata Motors has launched the Sierra Jubilee Edition as a limited-period offering on the Smart+, Pure and Adventure variants.

The bundled premium is ₹50,000 for the Smart+ variant and ₹40,000 for the Pure and Adventure variants.

The edition adds roof rails, revised grille elements and exterior cladding. The Adventure variant also receives the Sierra ROQ package which includes body cladding, skid plates, a hood scoop and body decals. No mechanical changes have been announced.

Nexon CAMO Edition

The Nexon CAMO Edition has been introduced at a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The limited edition features CAMO-themed exterior styling, exclusive badging, revised seat upholstery and two exclusive exterior colours – Munnar Mist and Coorg Cloud.

The model is available with petrol, diesel and turbocharged CNG powertrain options.

Features include the Ultra View Twin HD Digital Cockpit, ADAS, a 360-degree Surround View System and a JBL audio system.

Punch HBX Pack

Tata Motors has also introduced the Punch HBX Pack priced at ₹29,999.

The accessory package includes skid plates, body cladding, roof rail inserts, a rear spoiler and Trailmark tail lamp cladding. It will be available through authorised dealerships and carries an accessory warranty of up to two years.