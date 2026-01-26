Home

Car And Bike

Whats New in the New Renault Duster: From New Architecture to Hybrid Power

What’s New in the New Renault Duster: From New Architecture to Hybrid Power

Renault India unveils the new-gen Duster on the RGMP platform with turbo petrol and strong hybrid options, ADAS, premium features, and up to 7-year warranty. Pre-bookings now open.

Renault India has unveiled the new-generation Renault Duster, marking the return of the nameplate that earlier played a key role in establishing the mid-size SUV segment in the country.

The Duster is based on the Renault Group Modular Platform (RGMP), which is engineered for extreme conditions and designed to meet 5-star safety standards.

Powertrain options include:

•Turbo TCe 160 petrol engine producing 163 PS and 280 Nm, paired with a 6-speed wet-clutch DCT

•Turbo TCe 100 petrol engine with a 6-speed manual

•Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160, using a 1.8-litre petrol engine and a 1.4 kWh battery, capable of operating up to 80% in EV mode during city driving

The SUV offers a ground clearance of 212 mm. It measures 4,346 mm in length, 1,815 mm in width, and has a wheelbase of 2,657 mm. Exterior highlights include full LED lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a new Mountain Jade Green colour option with a dual-tone roof.

Inside, the Duster features a driver-centric cabin layout with a raised centre console and electronic gear selector. The dashboard houses a 10.1-inch touchscreen system with Google built-in, alongside a 10.25-inch digital driver display. Other features include ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, electric tailgate, and connected car technology with over 60 functions.

ADAS features are configurable and can be saved to individual driver profiles linked to Google accounts.

Renault is offering the new Duster with a warranty of up to 7 years or 150,000 km under its Renault Forever programme.

Pre-bookings are open through an R Pass priced at ₹21,000.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.