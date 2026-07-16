What’s new in the STUDDS trooper trail? Price, features & colours revealed

STUDDS launches the Trooper Trail modular helmet at ₹2,125 with trail-inspired graphics, flip-up design, ISI & DOT certification, and six colour options.

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STUDDS Accessories Ltd. has launched the Trooper Trail in India, the latest edition in its Trooper modular helmet lineup. The new model becomes the seventh graphic edition in the Trooper series and is available with six colour options including a new colour-shift finish on one variant.

The Trooper Trail features a full-face flip-up design allowing the chin bar to be lifted when required while retaining the structure of a full-face helmet during riding.

New Trail-Inspired Graphics

The helmet introduces a new Trail graphic theme featuring angular lines and layered diagonal patterns extending from the crown to the chin section. According to the company, the design is inspired by trail and adventure riding.

It is offered in the following six colour combinations:

* White-Blue/Red

* Black-Grey/Chameleon Blue

* Grey-Black/Orange

* Black-Grey/Red

* Grey-Black/Grey

* Black-Grey/Fluorescent Yellow

Each colour option is available in both Gloss and Matt finishes.

Among these, the Black-Grey/Chameleon Blue variant features a colour-shift paint finish that changes appearance between teal and blue depending on the lighting and viewing angle.

Safety Features

The Trooper Trail is built using a high-impact ABS outer shell and an EPS liner designed to absorb impact energy.

The helmet is certified under ISI and DOT safety standards.

Convenience

The helmet comes with a hypoallergenic replaceable inner liner along with a removable lower trim for easier maintenance.

Other features include:

* Quick-release visor mechanism

* Scratch-resistant visor

* UV-resistant paint finish

* Quick-release chin strap

* Stainless steel rust-resistant buckle

Price and Availability

The STUDDS Trooper Trail is available in Medium, Large and Extra Large sizes.

It is priced at ₹2,125 and is available in six colour options across Gloss and Matt finishes.