New Delhi: Aston Martin unveils a new version of its first SUV. The brand unveiled the quickest and most powerful ultra-luxury SUV in the world. Called the DBX707, it is powered by a 697-horsepower turbocharged V8 engine. It has a base price of $232,000, compared to $200,000 for high-end SUVs.

The DBX707’s engine is largely the same as the one in the standard 542-horsepower Aston Martin DBX. It has unique engine tuning and different turbochargers, which force air into the engine to help it generate more power. The Tesla Model X Plaid, which starts at a mere $126,000 but is far more powerful at 1,020 horsepower, is not considered by Aston Martin.

Based on the brand’s lovely DBX, the company lists its competitors high-end brands such as the Rolls-Royce Cullinan (600 hp), Bentley Bentayga Speed (626 hp), and Lamborghini Urus (641 hp).

A captivating new force has arrived. A paragon of performance and luxury. A new ruler.#AstonMartin #NewSeatOfPower #DBX707 — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) February 1, 2022

Aston Martin DBX707: Key Features

Putting this power to all four wheels via an all-new 9-speed “wet clutch” transmission, the DBX 707 is able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds. the 707 also receives significant upgrades to its braking, suspension, and handling—including standard Formula One–derived carbon ceramic brakes—which should make what we consider the best-handling luxury SUV even better.

DBX includes a more aggressive treatment of its body, incorporating satin gloss trim, a huge quad-outlet exhaust pipes, a larger iteration of Aston Martin’s signature hill-climb grille, and gigantic 23″ wheels. The DBX 707 starts at $232,000. Though this slots it nicely between the Bentley ($250,000) and the Lamborghini ($225,000), it’s well below the Rolls ($336,000). The DBX707 has more power than the Lamborghini Urus, which has a 4.0-liter V8 that can produce up to 641 horsepower, or the Bentley Bentayga Speed, which has a 626-horsepower 12-cylinder engine. It’s also much more power than the Rolls-Royce Cullinan with its 563-horsepower V12.

The Aston Matin DBX707 will go into production by the end of March 2022 and will go on sale soon after that.