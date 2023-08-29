Home

Car And Bike

World’s First Electric Flex Fuel Vehicle To Be Launched Today: Key Things To Know

World’s First Electric Flex Fuel Vehicle To Be Launched Today: Key Things To Know

The electric flex-fuel Toyota Innova MPV runs on 100 percent ethanol and would generate 40 percent electricity bringing the effective price of ethanol much lower.

World's First Electric Flex Fuel Vehicle To Be Launched Today by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari: Key Things You Must Know

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is all set to launch the world’s first BS-VI (Stage-II), electric flex-fuel vehicle on Tuesday. To reduce carbon footprint and decrease dependency on traditional fuel sources, the launch of the new 100% ethanol-fuelled variant of Toyota’s Innova is being seen as a big push by the Centre for using alternative fuels like hydrogen, flex-fuel and biofuel.

Trending Now

Earlier, the union minister had said that he would launch the electric flex-fuel Toyota Innova MPV that runs on 100 percent ethanol. This is the world’s first BS-VI (Stage-II) electrified flex-fuel vehicle, Toyota confirmed in a statement.

Gadkari had earlier said that the car would be the first in the world to be Stage2 BS6 compatible and run entirely on 100 percent ethanol, indicated by “E100″. The launch of this vehicle will be a significant achievement for India, transitioning from introducing E10 to now having E100 cars in a remarkably short time.

Gadkari had in a statement said that his interest in biofuels started in 2004 due to a rise in petrol prices in the country. Earlier, he had travelled to Brazil to explore this area and then said biofuels have significant potential and can help save a substantial amount of foreign exchange currently being used to import petroleum.

World’s First Electric Flex Fuel Vehicle: Key Things To Know

The new version of Toyota Innova car will run on 100 percent ethanol.

This car will be the world’s first BS-VI (Stage-II), electrified flex-fuel vehicle.

The new car would generate 40 percent electricity bringing the effective price of ethanol much lower.

Nitin Gadkari stated that India has to reduce its dependence on oil imports in order to become self-reliant.

Gadkari also noted that the country needs to undertake more sustainability measures in order to curb pollution.

Gadkari had last year launched a hydrogen-powered car, the Toyota Mirai EV and the car was launched as a pilot project aimed at creating a Green Hydrogen based ecosystem in India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES