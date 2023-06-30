Home

Car And Bike

World’s First Flying Car Gets Approved; It Is 100% Electric And Has A Flying Range Of 177 Kms

World’s First Flying Car Gets Approved; It Is 100% Electric And Has A Flying Range Of 177 Kms

It is worth noting that this is the first time that a vehicle of this kind (a flying car) has been certified in America.

The car has flying range of 110 miles (177 km). | Photo: Twitter @iw_toshiki

New Delhi: Alef Aeronautics, an American automotive and aviation company, has announced that it has received a Special Airworthiness Certification from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), according to the Aviation law firm Aero Law Center. It simply means that the company’s cars can legally fly over the United States.

It is worth noting that this is the first time that a vehicle of this kind (a flying car) has been certified in America.

You may like to read

As per the official statement from Alef Aeronautics, the FAA is actively working on its policies for electrical vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles, as well as the regulations governing interactions between eVTOLs and ground infrastructure.

“Alef’s Special Airworthiness Certificate, therefore, limits the locations and purpose for which Alef is permitted to fly,” the company added in the statement.

The Flying Car

It is a versatile vehicle that can be driven on the road and also used to fly over traffic. The company claims that the vehicle has a driving range of 200 miles (322 km) and a flying range of 110 miles (177 km).

The Flying Car’s Price

Speaking of Alef Aeronautics, the company is based in California’s San Mateo and specialises in automotive and aviation. Their flying car is fully electric and has the capacity to carry one or two occupants. According to Fox News, the current cost of this traffic-flying car is approximately $300,000.

In October 2022, Alef Aeronautics revealed a sports car model along with two functional technology demonstrator cars. In January of this year, the company announced that over 440 of its vehicles had been pre-ordered by both individual and corporate customers.

According to reports cited by NDTV, the company is planning to deliver these flying cars to customers by the end of 2025.

“Alef is aiming to deliver the first real flying car in history, and to receive so many early pre-orders is an incredible validation of the market potential we’re looking to satisfy,” Alef’s CEO Jim Dukhovny stated in a statement earlier this year.

According to its website, the flying car is being developed for driving on a “regular urban or rural road.” It can be parked in a regular parking space and inside a regular-sized garage.

The official website of the company states that the flying car is being developed with the needs of the people in mind. It is designed to be driven on both regular urban and rural roads. Furthermore, the car is designed to be parked in a regular-sized garage and can fit in a standard parking space.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.