Home

Car And Bike

XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition breaks cover in India, deliveries from March 10

XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition breaks cover in India, deliveries from March 10

Mahindra & Mahindra has introduced the Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition at ₹29.35 lakh (ex-showroom). For more details on its features, technology and availability, continue reading.

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra has introduced the Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition at an ex-showroom price of ₹29.35 lakh. Bookings for the model will open on 2 March 2026, with deliveries scheduled to begin from 10 March 2026.

The Cineluxe Edition is positioned as a more feature-focused version of the XEV 9e and is based on the top-spec Pack Three variant.

The Cineluxe Edition retains the overall design, dimensions and body structure of the standard XEV 9e but is distinguished through specific cosmetic and feature additions. It is available in two exclusive exterior finishes Satin Black and Satin White both of which feature a matte-style appearance compared to conventional gloss paint options. Exterior elements such as the lighting signature, aerodynamic alloy wheels and flush door handles continue from the Pack Three trim.

Inside the cabin, the SUV features a triple HD display setup, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, an Infinity Roof, and ambient lighting with multiple colour options. The SUV also features an Infinity Roof, designed to enhance the sense of cabin space, along with multi-colour ambient lighting that can be customised according to user preference.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The model is powered by a 79 kWh battery pack, with a claimed real-world range of over 500 km on a single charge.

In addition to the features available in the Pack Three variant, the Cineluxe Edition includes systems such as the StraightAhead VisionX AR head-up display, EyeDentity Driver and Occupant Monitoring, HandsFree Park.

The model also includes Camp Mode, Keep Mode and PawPal HVAC settings, which allow the climate control system to operate under specific stationary-use scenarios. Custom Drive Modes allow the driver to tailor throttle response and regenerative braking levels. Digital Key functionality enables smartphone-based access, and Secure360 Pro extends connected security features. Personalised user profiles allow storage of seat positions, climate preferences and infotainment settings for multiple drivers.

Safety systems and structural features remain consistent with the Pack Three variant, including advanced driver assistance technologies and multiple airbags. Suspension setup, braking hardware and chassis architecture are unchanged.

The Mahindra XEV 9e was first unveiled globally in November 2024 as part of the company’s new-generation electric vehicle lineup. The Cineluxe Edition expands the model range with additional cosmetic differentiation and feature integration while retaining the core mechanical package of the standard vehicle.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.