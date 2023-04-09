Home

Yamaha Aerox 2023 launched in India with New Colour Scheme | Check Features Here

Yamaha Aerox 2023 launched in India with New Colour Scheme

New Delhi: Yamaha Motor India has raised the curtain from its latest version of its Aerox scooter for 2023. The scooter is now available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,42,800 ex-showroom in Delhi. According to the company, the 2023 Aerox comes with a new silver colour scheme, in addition to the existing Metallic Black, Racing Blue, and Grey Vermillion options.

The most significant feature upgrade for the 2023 model is the addition of a traction control system, which is a pioneering feature for scooters in this segment.

Yamaha Aerox 2023: Key Features

Yamaha Aerox for 2023 has received upgrades that make it more compliant with modern standards.

The scooter now meets the E20 fuel compliance regulations and features an OBD-II system.

A hazard switch has been added as a standard safety feature.

The Aerox 155 comes with several safety features, including an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and a side stand engine cut-off.

On engine front, it remains unchanged, with the 155cc Blue Core engine that features Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) and has been tuned to suit the characteristics of the Aerox 155.

LED turn indicators can be added as a genuine accessory to enhance the visibility and safety on the roads.

Yamaha Aerox is equipped with 14-inch alloy wheels and a 140-section rear tyre.

The scooter features telescopic forks in the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear.

The engine is paired with a CVT transmission and delivers a power output of 14.8 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 13.9 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

The Yamaha Aerox is loaded with LED headlight with LED positioning lamps

The company has added with an LED tail lamp, a front power socket for charging mobile devices, a multi-function key, and an external fuel lid.

The scooter also offers ample under-seat storage with a capacity of 24.5 litres.

Yamaha seems to have retained the same suspension setup as the previous model, which has been one of the Aerox 155’s weak points.

Braking duties are taken care of by a 230 mm disc at the front and a 130 mm drum at the rear.

