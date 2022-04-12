New Delhi: Two-wheelers manufacturer, Yamaha Motor India has finally launched the much-awaited 2022 Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0. Taking ahead the legacy of the MT series, the 2022 Yamaha MT-15 will come equipped with a set of 37mm USD front forks with a golden finish that looks extremely premium. In the ex-showroom Delhi, the motorcycle is priced at Rs. 1,59,900. MT-15 Ver 2.0 is available in four colors – Cyan Storm, Racing Blue, Ice Fluo-Vermillion, and Metallic Black. Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies Chairman Eishin Chihana said, “MT-15 Version 2.0′ bike comes with new features like a MotoGP aluminum swingarm that offers improved stability in corners and under hard braking, along with a new digital instrument console with Bluetooth ‘Y-Connect’ app,” reported by PTI.
Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0: Features, Specifications
- The MT-15 Version 2.0 continues to be powered by the same engine that did duty on the outgoing model.
- It’s a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled unit that puts out 18.4hp at 10,000rpm and 14.1Nm of torque at 7,500rpm.
- The Yamaha MT-15 now gets upside down front forks which are finished in gold and feature 37mm inner tubes.
- It has replaced the outgoing MT-15’s box section swingarm with a “MotoGP-inspired” aluminium swingarm.
- The MT-15 Version 2.0 features a newly designed, fully digital, LCD display and the manufacturer has also introduced two new colour options – Cyan Storm and Racing Blue – which will be available alongside the existing Ice Fluo-Vermillion and Metallic Black colour schemes.
- The new Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 costs Rs 13,000 more than the outgoing model.
- Paired with a 6-speed gearbox, the new bike’s engine comes with a capability to produce 18.4PS at 10,000rpm and a peak torque of 14.1Nm at 7,500rpm.
- MT-15 also receives a new LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity through Yamaha’s Y-connect app which enables smartphone notifications (text, call, email, phone battery) on the instrument display. Also available via this Yamaha’s Y-connect app are parking locations, fuel economy tips and more.
- Based on Yamaha’s Delta Box frame, the motorcycle weighs just 139kgs. Among the accessories are tank pads, LED flasher, and seat covers.