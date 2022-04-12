New Delhi: Two-wheelers manufacturer, Yamaha Motor India has finally launched the much-awaited 2022 Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0. Taking ahead the legacy of the MT series, the 2022 Yamaha MT-15 will come equipped with a set of 37mm USD front forks with a golden finish that looks extremely premium. In the ex-showroom Delhi, the motorcycle is priced at Rs. 1,59,900. MT-15 Ver 2.0 is available in four colors – Cyan Storm, Racing Blue, Ice Fluo-Vermillion, and Metallic Black. Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies Chairman Eishin Chihana said, “MT-15 Version 2.0′ bike comes with new features like a MotoGP aluminum swingarm that offers improved stability in corners and under hard braking, along with a new digital instrument console with Bluetooth ‘Y-Connect’ app,” reported by PTI.

Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0: Features, Specifications

  1. The MT-15 Version 2.0 continues to be powered by the same engine that did duty on the outgoing model.
  2. It’s a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled unit that puts out 18.4hp at 10,000rpm and 14.1Nm of torque at 7,500rpm.
  3. The Yamaha MT-15 now gets upside down front forks which are finished in gold and feature 37mm inner tubes.
  4. It has replaced the outgoing MT-15’s box section swingarm with a “MotoGP-inspired” aluminium swingarm.
  5. The MT-15 Version 2.0 features a newly designed, fully digital, LCD display and the manufacturer has also introduced two new colour options – Cyan Storm and Racing Blue – which will be available alongside the existing Ice Fluo-Vermillion and Metallic Black colour schemes.
  6. The new Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 costs Rs 13,000 more than the outgoing model.
  7. Paired with a 6-speed gearbox, the new bike’s engine comes with a capability to produce 18.4PS at 10,000rpm and a peak torque of 14.1Nm at 7,500rpm.
  8. MT-15 also receives a new LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity through Yamaha’s Y-connect app which enables smartphone notifications (text, call, email, phone battery) on the instrument display. Also available via this Yamaha’s Y-connect app are parking locations, fuel economy tips and more.
  9. Based on Yamaha’s Delta Box frame, the motorcycle weighs just 139kgs. Among the accessories are tank pads, LED flasher, and seat covers.