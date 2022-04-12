New Delhi: Two-wheelers manufacturer, Yamaha Motor India has finally launched the much-awaited 2022 Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0. Taking ahead the legacy of the MT series, the 2022 Yamaha MT-15 will come equipped with a set of 37mm USD front forks with a golden finish that looks extremely premium. In the ex-showroom Delhi, the motorcycle is priced at Rs. 1,59,900. MT-15 Ver 2.0 is available in four colors – Cyan Storm, Racing Blue, Ice Fluo-Vermillion, and Metallic Black. Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies Chairman Eishin Chihana said, “MT-15 Version 2.0′ bike comes with new features like a MotoGP aluminum swingarm that offers improved stability in corners and under hard braking, along with a new digital instrument console with Bluetooth ‘Y-Connect’ app,” reported by PTI.

Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0: Features, Specifications