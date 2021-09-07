New Delhi: India Yamaha Motor today launched the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and the Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid in the country. The Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid price starts at Rs 76,830 (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the Yamaha Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid is priced at Rs 83,830 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Both RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid employ the same 125cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 8.2PS of maximum power and 10.3Nm of peak torque. According to Yamaha, the two scooters feature smart motor generator (SMG) system for hybrid functionalities and providing benefits like quiet engine start system, and automatic stop and start system.

The Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and the Yamaha Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid feature side-stand engine cut-off switch as standard. They also get bells and whistles like LED headlight, digital instrument cluster with hybrid system indicator, and Bluetooth connectivity with Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X app. Additionally, the Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid comes with metal plates, coloured wheel stripes, brush guard and block pattern tyres.

The RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and the Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid are available in seven colour options, four of them being new. According to Yamaha, the target audience for the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid is between 18 and 40 years of age and the Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid is between 18 and 25 years of age.

India Yamaha Motor also sells the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid in the country. It is priced between Rs 72,500 and Rs 80,530 (ex-showroom, Delhi).