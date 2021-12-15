Year-Ender 2021: With the launch of new electric four-wheelers in India this year, the country’s automobile industry seems to be electrifying at a faster pace. Starting from Tata Tigor EV to Hyundai Kona Electric, these cars were most affordable ones for the customers in 2021. Brands like Tata and Mahindra appeared to be taking charge of the shift to electric at the moment. However, the global players such as MG and Hyundai also made inroads with their electric four-wheelers in the country with a decent range and power-packed features. Here’s A List Of Top 5 Most Affordable Electric Cars Available In India:Also Read - Year-Ender 2021: From Football's Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo and Cricket's Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli; List of Most Admired Sportspersons of 2021

The newest electric car in India, Tata Tigor EV Sedan is powered by an electric motor, and it Sprints from 0 to 60 kmph in just 5.7 seconds. The Tigor EV was launched in three variants such as XE, XM, XZ+ (XZ+ Dual Tone option available). The price ranges from Rs 11.99 Lakh to Rs 13.14 Lakh (ex-showroom). This car offers two separate electric vehicles under Rs 15 lakh with over 300 km all-electric range, all thanks to the Tigor EV.

Tata Nexon EV:

Another affordable car was Tata Nexon EV which can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 9.9 seconds. This electric SUV offers 8 years or 1.6 lakh km warranty on battery and motor, making the switch to electric even more rewarding. Powered by a 30.2 kW battery, the car’s battery can be charged from 0 to 80% in just 60 minutes using a fast charger. Tata Nexon EV comes as the most affordable electric SUV in India, being almost Rs 6 to 7 lakh cheaper than its closest rival, the MG ZS EV.

Mahindra e-Verito:

Notably, Mahindra e-Verito was one of the earliest electric four-wheelers to be launched in India. The car was launched in three variants, and can achieve a top speed of 86 km per hour. This car can be charged at home as well as using a quick charger in one hour and 45 minutes through fast charging technology.

MG ZS EV:

A thrill to drive on the highway, MG ZS EV was a good-looking car. This MG ZS EV was launched in India in two variants such as EXCITE and EXCLUSIVE. Using a fast charger, the ZS EV can be charged from 0 to 80% in just 50 minutes. Moreover, AC fast chargers installed at homes will take around 6 – 8 hours for a full charge. This car promises a maximum range of 340km which is a little bit higher than the Nexon EV.

Hyundai Kona Electric:

Hyundai Kona Electric was among the first few electric cars to be launched in India. In this four-wheeler, 80% charge can be achieved in 57 minutes with DC quick charger. This car also offers various driving modes (Eco+, Eco, Comfort and Sport) to optimize torque distribution. This car was the first-ever proper electric SUV to enter the Indian market.