Year-Ender 2021: Starting from easy-handling to affordability, the scooters are always popular in India among two-wheeler riders. It must be noted that Bajaj Auto became the first scooter dealer in the country in 1948 with the importing of Vespa scooters. Later in 2000, things changed and Honda introduced the first gearless scooter in the India – Activa. Sooner, Activa became the best-selling two-wheeler beating Hero’s Splendor. However, Honda still remains the top scooter-selling manufacturer till date. However, Hero, Suzuki, TVS, and other brands made a Name for themselves in the market.Also Read - India's Favourite Dishes: Desis Binged on Biryani, Pav Bhaji & Gulab Jamun in 2021 | Check Full List

Why the scooter segment is one of the most popular ones in India? These scooters most often sit on top of the sales chart of automakers for their affordability and easy handling. So as this year comes to an end, here’s a list of top scooters that are available under Rs 70,000 in India. Also Read - Astrological Prediction For New Year: 2022 Will be Lucky For Leo, Libra And These Zodiac Signs

TVS Jupiter: The two-wheeler lovers must be knowing that TVS Jupiter is one of the most popular scooters in TVS’s lineup in India. Prices for the TVS Jupiter starts at Rs. 68,401 in India. Available in 5 variants and 13 colours, TVS Jupiter has the top variant price starting from Rs. 78,595. Powered by 109.7cc BS6 engine which develops a power of 7.37 bhp, TVS Jupiter has a torque of 8.4 Nm. Also Read - Video: Key Decisions Taken by Modi Government in 2021 Explained | Watch Video

Honda Dio: Available in 3 variants and 8 colours, Honda Dio’s price starts from Rs. 74,217. Powered by 109.51cc BS6 engine which develops a power of 7.65 bhp, Honda Dio has a torque of 9 Nm. Honda Dio also comes up with combined braking system of both wheels along with both front and rear drum brakes.

Hero Maestro Edge: Easily available in 5 variants and 8 colours, Hero Maestro Edge has the price range starting from Rs. 73,730. Powered by 110.9cc BS6 engine which develops a power of 8 bhp, Hero Maestro Edge has a torque of 8.75 Nm. Hero Maestro Edge 110 is also designed with combined braking system of both wheels. Hero Maestro Edge scooter weighs 112 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 5 liters.

Hero Pleasure+: Available in the market in 5 variants and 9 colours, Hero Pleasure+ comes with price starting from Rs. 73,775 (ex-showroom). Powered by 110.9cc BS6 engine which develops a power of 8 bhp, Hero Pleasure+ has a torque of 8.7 Nm. Moreover, Hero Pleasure + comes with combined braking system of both wheels.