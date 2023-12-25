Home

Year Ender 2023: From MG Comet To Mahindra XUV400, Top Electric Cars Launched in India This Year

Launched in 2023, the MG Comet EV debuted with an introductory starting price of ₹7.98 lakh (ex-showroom), posing a formidable challenge to the Tata Tiago EV

BMW unveiled its full electronic sedan i4 car

New Delhi: Automobile giants launched impressive electric vehicles across various price ranges in 2023. These Electronic Vehicles spanned both mainstream and luxury sectors. Interestingly, the EV market in India has witnessed a massive in past few years. The majority of electric cars unveiled in the country in 2023 belong to the SUV category.

Here is the list of top 5 electric cars launched in India this year

MG Comet EV

MG Comet EV is the second all-electric vehicle from MG Motor India.

It is a compact, four-seat, two-door battery-powered car that is the smallest EV in India at present.

The Comet EV gets a 17.3 kWh battery pack and has a single, rear-axle-mounted motor with a power output of 41 hp and peak torque of 110 Nm.

It has a top speed of 100 kmph.

The Comet EV gets three drive modes and comes in three single-tone and two dual-tone body colours.

The cabin is done in a shade of grey and sports two 10.25-inch screens.

Tata Nexon EV facelift

The 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift is available in two different variants based on powertrain, namely the Mid Range and Long Range.

Mid Range variant promises a 325 km range from a 30 kWh battery pack

Long Range variant claims to come with a 465 km range thanks to a bigger and better 40.5 kWh battery pack.

Citroen eC3:

Citroen eC3 price in India starts from ₹ 11.61 Lakh.

eC3 is available in 13 colours – Polar White, Zesty Orange, Platinum Grey, Steel Grey, Polar White with Zesty Orange roof, Platinum Grey with Zesty Orange roof, Steel Grey with Zesty Orange roof, Polar White with Platinum Grey roof, Zesty Orange with Platinum Grey roof, Steel Grey with Platinum Grey roof , Zesty Orange with Polar White roof, Platinum Grey with Polar White roof, and Steel Grey with Polar White roof.

eC3 seating capacity is 5 People. eC3 has received Not Tested star NCAP Rating safety rating.

eC3 car is available in 4 versions and 1 fuel options – electric.

The new Citroen eC3, a Hatchback from Citroen, was launched in India in Feb 2023.

eC3 has received a 88% rating score from our users. eC3 is preferred for its styling and comfort.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Ioniq 5 boasts a cabin made out of eco-friendly materials

The car is equipped with features like a sliding centre console, augmented reality heads-up display (AR HUD), integrated dual 12.3-inch displays for infotainment system and digital driver’s display, along with a panoramic glass roof.

Other features include Apple CarPlay/Android Auto support, powered and ventilated front seats with memory function, an 8-speaker Bose sound system and a wireless phone charger.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets safety features like ABS with EBD, six airbags, electronic stability control and ISOFIX mounts for child seats.

Hyundai has also integrated various ADAS features, including Highway Driving Assist 2, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, High Beam Assist, and Driver Attention Warning.

Mahindra XUV400

Mahindra XUV400 EV price starts at Rs. 15.99 Lakh and top model price goes upto Rs. 19.39 Lakh.

XUV400 EV is offered in 4 variants – the base model of XUV400 EV is EC and the top model Mahindra XUV400 EV EL Fast Charger DT.

A redesigned dashboard and new features like a 360-degree camera, wireless phone charger, ventilated seats, and probably certain ADAS equipment as well.

The powertrain is expected to be carried over as is, but could get slight tweaks for a better range.

The facelifted XUV400 is expected to break cover alongside or around the same time as the facelifted XUV300, which should arrive in early 2024.

