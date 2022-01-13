New Delhi: Iconic motorcycle brand Yezdi has made a comeback in India after a gap of 26 years and is already eying the country’s market with much anticipation. Owned by Mahindra’s Classic Legends brand, Yezdi has rolled out three new motorcycles priced between Rs 1.98 lakh and Rs 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for its Indian customers. The three motorcycle models are named — Yezdi Roadster, Yezdi Scrambler and Yezdi Adventure. These motorcycles are believed to give a tough competition to Royal Enfield.Also Read - Viral Video: Tiger Pulls Car Full of Tourists With Teeth, Anand Mahindra Shares Clip

Announcing the launch, Mahindra Group’s Chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and shared an image on Wednesday showing Jawa and Yezdi dealerships side by side. Hinting at the two brands being under Classic Legends’ umbrella, Mahindra tweeted, “Long lost brothers. Reunited…” The image he posted shows a Jawa showroom been remodeled to accommodate the upcoming Yezdi motorcycles. Also Read - Man With No Limbs Rides Vehicle to Work, 'Awestruck' Anand Mahindra Offers Him a Job | Watch

Also Read - Anand Mahindra Shares Poster of Italian Movie Titled ‘Omicron’ Amid New Covid Variant Fears

Today is not just Yezdi’s rebirth, but of the #Yezdi rider too.

The phenomenon that birthed generations of bad boys and girls is ready to hit the roads once more! Come witness first-hand, the return of an icon, today at 11:30 am – https://t.co/fYC7vb6UJH

.#YezdiIsBack pic.twitter.com/eZKdpgKXcv — yezdiforever (@yezdiforever) January 13, 2022

Speaking at the launch Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra noted: “As the Mahindra brand is concerned the predominant image of the brand in the public’s mind is automotive and about SUVs in particular. SUVs are a workhorse and they help hard working people right. But they are also about off-roading, recreation and fun. So, for Mahindra to help resurrect an incredible lifestyle brand like yesterday it’s only natural with the Yezdi.”

Elaborating further, Classic Legends CEO Ashish Joshi stated that the biggest challenge for the company while developing the new Yezdi motorcycle(s) was to keep the spirit intact. “We also knew that the motorcycle riders have evolved over the last few decades and followed a very focussed approach. What you see now are three motorcycles ‘purpose-built’ for rider requirements across the spectrum. We have always been about redefining the modern classic segment in the country and have gone ahead and did just that,” he added.

PRICE AND SPECIFICATION OF YEZDI MOTORCYCLES

Three distinct models — Yezdi Roadster has been launched at a starting price of Rs 1,98,142 lakh , Yezdi Scrambler at Rs 2,04,900 lakh, and Y ezdi Adventure has ranged at Rs 2,09,900 lakh .

has been launched at a , and Y has ranged . The three bikes come with the same liquid-cooled, fuel-injected 334 cc engine but are tuned to deliver different power outputs.

Yezdi motorcycles engines are good to churn out 30.64 bhp of power and 32.74 Nm of peak torque. However, power and torque figures may vary for the type of motorcycle.

Yezdi Roadster is meant for a regular riding experience and it is a blend of classic style and modern elements.

Yezdi Scrambler is designed to handle every shade of spontaneity. It is meant for both offroading and regular commuting. It sits between Yezdi Adventure and Yezdi Roadster.

Yezdi motorcycles get the same engine but different power and torque outputs.

The Adventure comes with a power output of 30.2 PS, the Roadster with 29.7 PS, while the Scrambler features 29.1 PS of output.

The new range of Yezdi motorcycles will be available across Classic Legends’ dealership network, which already retails Jawa Motorcycles, in India.

WATCH THE LAUNCH EVENT HERE:

The company has commenced the bookings of the range with an amount of Rs 5,000 only. “It is not every day that you get to celebrate the comeback of an iconic motorcycle, let alone the likes of a legend like Yezdi.

“While its spirit lived on through its die-hard community and in the mind and hearts of every rider, the anticipation to see it take over the Indian roads again, has been unbelievable. We have the legacy but now we will create our own lineage,” Classic Legends Co-Founder Anupam Thareja stated.

Classic Legends Co-Founder Boman Irani noted that the Yezdi brand is all about stories and emotions. “That’s what has kept it alive, and this is exactly what we want to build on for the future. The new Yezdi motorcycles are not just motorcycles, but a way of life. They’re a medium for riders to go out there, create more memories and have unparalleled fun while doing so,” he added.

In 2016, M&M had struck a deal with the bike maker, which allowed Classic Legends to launch and market bikes under the Jawa brand name in the country and East Asian markets. While Mahindra has a 60 per cent stake in Classic Legends, the balance 40 per cent is held by Anupam Thareja, founder of Classic Legends; and Boman Irani, chairman and MD at Rustomjee Group.