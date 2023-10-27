By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Zee Auto Awards 2023: The Most Anticipated Automotive Awards of The Year Are Here
Celebrate the Best of the Indian Automotive Industry at Zee Auto Awards 2023.
Zee Auto Awards 2023: Zee Digital, the digital arm of Zee Media Corporation Ltd., in collaboration with DNA, is hosting the prestigious Auto Awards on October 30th, 2023. This is the third edition of the awards, and it will bring together individuals, companies, and organizations from across the automotive industry to celebrate the industry’s growth and acknowledge the challenges it faces.
The Zee Auto Awards ceremony will feature speeches from industry leaders and a discussion on the future of the electric vehicle market in India. The Auto Awards are one of the most anticipated automotive events of the year, and they recognize the best and brightest in the Indian automotive industry.
It’s time for Season 3 of the Zee Auto Awards, a platform to recognize and appreciate the diligent efforts and contributions of individuals, companies, and organizations in the auto industry in the past year. As we acknowledge the challenges faced by the industry and how to build constructive countermeasures, we will delve into the journey of the Indian automotive industry and its path to becoming a global leader soon, the shift towards EVs, and the strategies to meet the projected growth.
Auto Awards 2023 Awards: Categories
Awards will be felicitated in two broader categories:
4-Wheelers
- LUXURY CAR OF THE YEAR
- ELECTRIC CAR OF THE YEAR
- LUXURY ELECTRIC CAR OF THE YEAR
- HI-TECH CAR OF THE YEAR
- MOST TRUSTED BRAND OF THE YEAR – 4W
- MOST PROMISING CAR OF THE YEAR
- FACELIFT OF THE YEAR (MASS MARKET)
- DESIGN OF THE YEAR
- DESIGN OF THE YEAR (LUXURY)
- SUV OF THE YEAR
2-Wheelers
- BUDGET MOTORCYCLE OF THE YEAR
- ELECTRIC TWO-WHEELER OF THE YEAR
- SCOOTER OF THE YEAR
- PREMIUM MOTORCYCLE OF THE YEAR
- MOST TRUSTED BRAND OF THE YEAR – 2W
