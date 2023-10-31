Home

Zee Auto Awards 2023: From Panel Discussion To Award Ceremony, Here’s How The Grand Event Unfolded; See Full List Of Winners

Zee Auto Awards 2023 was held on October 30, 2023. From a panel discussion to the award ceremony, here's how the grand event unfolded..

New Delhi: Zee Digital, the digital arm of the Zee Media Corporation Ltd, along with DNA, organised the prestigious Zee Auto Awards 2023 on Monday, October 30. The mega event, which was the third edition of the Auto Awards, was organised in New Delhi and appreciated and acknowledged the best in the automative market including two-wheelers and four-wheelers. The grand award show had a panel discussion on two different topics and then awards were received by two and four-wheelers. The evening begun with lamp-lighting by the Chief Guest, Dilip Chenoy and Zee Representatives. Along with the list of winners, from the Panel Discussion to the award ceremony, know how the event unfolded..

Zee Auto Awards 2023: Chief Guest

As mentioned earlier, the award function began with lamp-lighting by the Chief Guest, Dilip Chenoy, along with other Zee representatives. It was followed by a speech from Chenoy, who’s Chairman of Bharat web3 Association and former secretary general of Ficci. This was followed by two panel discussions, on different topics.

Zee Auto Awards 2023: Panel Discussions

Two panel discussions were held; the topic for the first one was ‘How serious is the auto industry towards safety concerns?’ and the second discussion was on ‘Shifting Auto Trends: Is EV the Best Foot Forward?’ The panelists for the first discussion were:

Manish Raj Singhania – President FADA Shraddha Suri Marwah – President, ACMA Tutu Dhawan – Senior Automotive expert Jasvinder Kaur – Professional rider and Automotive enthusiast (Moderator)

The Second Panel Discussion was done by:

Jyoti Malhotra – Managing Director, Volvo Car India Shashank Srivastava – Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki Jaideep Wadhwa – Managing Director of Sterling Gtake E-Mobility Sushant Mohan – CEO, DMCL (Moderator)

Zee Auto Awards 2023: List Of Winners

Post the first panel discussion, Jury lineup was called upon the stage and then the first set of awards were given. The lineup included Garima Avtar – Extreme rally driver, Athlete, Ronojoy Mukherjee- Veteran Auto Journalist, Former SIAM Dy Director and Simranjeet Singh- Professional Superbike Racer.

4-Wheeler Awards

Facelift of the Year (Mass Market) – Tata Nexon Design of the Year – Hyundai Verna SUV of the Year – Maruti Jimny Electric Car of the Year – Hyundai IONIQ 5 Hi-Tech Car of the Year – Hyundai IONIQ 5 Most Trusted Brand of the Year – Hyundai Motor India Most Promising Car of the Year – MG Comet Design of the Year (Luxury) – Aston Martin Luxury Electric Car of the Year – BMW i7 Luxury Car of the Year – BMW 7 Series

2-Wheeler Awards

Budget Motorcycle of the Year – Honda Shine 100 Electric Two-Wheeler of the Year – Ultraviolette F77 Scooter of the Year – Hero Xoom Premium Motorcycle of the Year – KTM Duke 390 Most Trusted Brand of the Year (2W) – TVS Motor Company

