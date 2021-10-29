New Delhi: The Honda H’ness CB350 has won the ‘Motorcycle Of The Year’ award at Zee Digital Auto Awards 2021. The mid-size motorcycle segment contender takes on the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Jawa and Benelli Imperiale 400. The Honda H’ness CB350 is offered in DLX and DLX Pro variants, with the former priced at Rs 1,94,739 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the latter available for Rs 1,99,739 (ex-showroom, Delhi).Also Read - Zee Digital Auto Awards 2021: Mahindra XUV700 Wins Car Of The Year Award

The Honda H'ness CB350 boasts features like LED headlamp, LED taillamp, LED turn indicators, digital-analogue instrument panel, assist and slipper clutch, Honda selectable torque control, engine start/stop switch, hazard switch, and chrome-plated exhaust and mirrors, as standard. The DLX variant has monotone colour options and a single horn. In comparison, the DLX Pro variant gets dual-tone colour options and dual horns. Besides, the Honda smartphone voice control system is exclusive to the DLX Pro variant.

At the heart of the Honda H'ness CB350 is a 348.36cc, 4-stroke, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 20.8bhp of max power and 30Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Based on a half-duplex cradle frame, the bike has telescopic forks at the front and twin hydraulic shocks at the rear. It has alloy wheels (19-inch front and 18-inch rear) with a 310mm disc at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear. The H'ness CB350 comes with dual-channel ABS as standard.

