New Delhi: The recently-launched Mahindra XUV700 has won the overall ‘Car of the Year’ award at Zee Digital Auto Awards 2021. It has also won the ‘SUV of the Year’ award. The new Mahindra XUV700 has become an absolute favourite among the masses since its introduction in the country and is selling like hotcakes.Also Read - Zee Digital Auto Awards 2021: 5th-gen Honda City Wins Sedan Of The Year Award

The Mahindra XUV700’s popularity can be gauged from the fact that it received 50,000 bookings in less than three hours over two days (25,000 in 57 minutes on October 7 and another 25,000 in two hours on October 8). The SUV is priced between Rs 12.49 lakh and Rs 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). While bookings for the Mahindra XUV700 are open at present, you will have to pay the price that will prevail at the time of the delivery. Also Read - 65,000 Bookings For Mahindra XUV700 In 2 Weeks, Delivery Date Revealed For Petrol Variants

The Mahindra XUV700 petrol uses a 2.0-litre TGDi mStallion mill that produces 200PS of maximum power and 380Nm of peak torque, and can be had either with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT torque converter. The Mahindra XUV700 diesel gets a 2.2-litre CRDi mHawk engine in two different tunes. It produces 155PS of maximum power and 360Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed MT, and 180PS of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed MT and 450Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed AT torque converter. Also Read - Mahindra XUV700 Breaks National 24 Hours Endurance Record, Clocks Over 4,000Km

Recently, the SUV broke the national record at the 24 hours Speed Endurance Challenge held at MSPT (Mahindra SUV Proving Track). The challenge saw participation from four Mahindra XUV700 SUVs and all of them posted a mileage of more than 4,000km.

Zee Digital Auto Awards 2021: All Winners