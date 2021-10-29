New Delhi: The recently-launched TVS Jupiter 125 has won the ‘Scooter of the Year’ award at Zee Digital Auto Awards 2021. Priced between Rs 73,400 and Rs 81,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the TVS Jupiter 125 goes up against the likes of the Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125, Hero Maestro Edge 125 and Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi.Also Read - Zee Digital Auto Awards 2021: Honda H'ness CB350 Wins Motorcycle Of The Year Award

The new TVS Jupiter 125 is equipped with features like LED headlamp, bulb-based tail lamp with LED guide, body-coloured grabrail with reflector, 3D emblem, dual-tone inner panels, semi-digital instrument cluster, 5-in-1 lock, external fuel lid, mobile charger and one-touch collapsible bag hook. The scooter is available in Dawn Orange, IndiBlue, Pristine White and Titanium Grey colour options.

TVS Motor Company claims that the TVS Jupiter 125 has the longest seat in the segment at 790mm and class-leading underseat storage with 33 litres of space. There is a 2-litre front glove box as well.

Powering the new TVS Jupiter 125 is a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled mengine with ETFi (ecothrust fuel injection) and Intelligo technology. With ETFi, the mileage is claimed to be 15 per cent more. The TVS Intelligo technology improves fuel efficiency by turning off the engine at signals and other stops. The engine delivers 8.05bhp of maximum power and 10.5Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a CVT automatic.

The TVS Jupiter is based on a high rigidity underbone frame. It has a telescopic front suspension and industry-first monotube inverted gas-filled shocks at the rear. The 12-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels are shod with tubeless tyres. There is a 220mm disc brake or a 130mm drum brake at the front, and a 130mm drum brake at the rear.

