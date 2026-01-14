Home

Zelio E-Mobility Launches 2026 Facelift Variant of Logix Cargo Scooter, Prices Start at Rs..

Zelio E-Mobility has launched the 2026 facelift of its Logix electric cargo scooter in India. The updated model comes with a refreshed design and is aimed at delivery riders and small business users.

New Delhi: Zelio E-Mobility has launched the 2026 facelift version of its Logix electric cargo scooter in India. The updated model is aimed at delivery riders and small business users, focusing on utility and load-carrying requirements. The 2026 Logix gets a revised front design and is offered in five colour options: Gray, White, Green, Green Black and Red Black. The Logix offers a rated load capacity of 150 kg.

The scooter is equipped with telescopic front suspension and a spring-loaded rear suspension. Tyre sizes are 90/90 R12 at the front and 90/100 R10 at the rear.

Feature highlights include a digital instrument cluster, keyless entry and a mobile charging port. Safety features include anti-theft detection, proximity-based lock and unlock, side-stand alerts.

The Logix uses a plastic body construction and is offered with a two-year vehicle warranty and a one-year battery warranty.Prices for the cargo scooter start at ₹56,551.

