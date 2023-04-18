Zing, Uni And Alpha: Geekay Bikes Unveils 3 New Electric Bicycles At Ride Asia Expo

Home

All the 3 electric bicycle models came with high end features integrated into each bicycle and superior quality make and finish of the product. The batteries are completely designed and manufactured in-house by the company.

New Delhi: Geekay Bikes Pvt Ltd, a homegrown bicycle brand which boasts of multiple range of EV, gear and non-gear bicycles unveiled their new bicycle ranges in both EV and non-EV range at Ride Asia, an international expo taking place in Pragati Maidan. The expo showcased a range of electric bicycles, e-rickshaws, and e-scooters from April 14th to 16th at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Geekay Bikes, launched 3 E-bicycle models at the expo namely-Ecobike ZING, Ecobike UNI and Ecobike ALPHA. The three variants, according to the company, are best in class electric bicycles in the segment at Delhi expo at very competitive and consumer friendly prices.

Geekay Bikes showcased their complete range of latest and most in demand bicycles, electric bicycles and electric bicycle conversion kits specially designed for the Indian audience and riding conditions, along with their innovations and new product launches in electric bicycle and electric bicycle conversion kit segments.

Speaking at the event, Rajesh Bhatia, MD- Geekay Bikes Pvt Ltd said, “The expo is a wonderful opportunity for homegrown and innovative brands like ours to showcase the best-in-class EV products, our technology and R&D which is at par with the global standards. It offers us consumer insight and preferences, latest industry trends, build brand awareness and forge strategic business relations. We are optimistic our products will gain the industry confidence and our competitive pricing for the products will gain the market edge”.

These bicycles can be used for daily commute easily and can withstand Indian weather conditions. These bicycles are durable, sturdy, all weather and affordable for the Indian consumer.

About Geekay Bicycles Pvt Ltd.

Geekay presents the most reliable bicycle products to empower riders with quality, variety and versatility. The company has been providing high quality bicycle parts since 1961. The company is ISO: 9001:2008 certified.

The company apart from avant- garde yet traditional cycles the company sells e-cycles, electric conversion kits, batteries and accessories for bicycles, cycle rickshaws and e-rickshaws.

