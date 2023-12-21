BJP Appoints Kiran Singh Dev As Chhattisgarh State President

Home

The BJP has appointed its Jagdalpur MLA, Kiran Singh Deo, as Chhattisgarh president with immediate effect on Thursday.

Raipur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed its Jagdalpur MLA Kiran Singh Deo as Chhattisgarh president on Thursday. According to the notification issued by the BJP, party’s national president JP Nadda has appointed MLA Kiran Singh Deo as party’s Chhattisgarh president with immediate effect. “BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed MLA Kiran Singh Deo as BJP Chhattisgarh unit president. This appointment will come into effect immediately,” read a notification issued by party’s national general secretary Arun Kumar.

As per PTI, Deo will replace party’s legislator Arun Sao, who was appointed as the state deputy chief minister after the saffron party’s thumping triumph in the recent state Assembly election.

BJP leader Kiran Singh Dev appointed as BJP Chhattisgarh State President. pic.twitter.com/v34YBSFLI9 — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2023

Notably, former CM Raman Singh resigned from the BJP’s National Vice President on Sunday after filing his nomination for the Speaker post in the newly-elected legislative assembly of Chhattisgarh.

“At present, I am discharging the post of National Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party but I have been nominated by the party for the post of Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker. Therefore, I respectfully submit my resignation from the National Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Please accept my resignation,” Raman Singh wrote in his resignation letter which was sent to JP Nadda.

Notably, Deo recently elected as the MLA for the first time from Jagdalpur. Jagdalpur Bastar Division is the only seat that is unreserved. Earlier, he served as the Mayor of Jagdalpur Municipal Corporation, reported amritvichar.com. Deo Started his political journey with the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP.

