Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Naxals, Terrorists Get Emboldened When Congress Comes To Power, Says PM Modi

Lashing out at the Congress for failing to contain Naxalism in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, PM Modi said the Congress government has failed to contain incidents of Naxal violence in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting during the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, in Surajpur on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack against the opposition Congress, claiming that Naxalites and terrorists get emboldened whenever the grand-0ld party comes to power at the Centre.

Lashing out at the Congress for failing to contain Naxalism in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, the Prime Minister, while addressing an election rally in Surajpur district, said the Congress government has failed to contain incidents of Naxal violence in the state.

“In the recent period, our (BJP) party workers were snatched from us. A few days ago, our colleague (party leader) was shot dead…do you want to live under the shadow of bombs and guns? No matter how much money you have, if your son doesn’t return home in the evening and his body reaches, then what is the need of that money,” PM Modi said.

Therefore, security is important for everyone and it is necessary to remove the Congress from every corner and polling booth, he said.

Congress emboldens Naxals, terrorists

The Prime Minister claimed that terrorists and Naxalites get emboldened whenever the Congress comes to power at the Centre and incidents of bombings and murders surge exponentially.

“Whenever the Congress comes to power in the country, terrorists and Naxalites get emboldened. News of bomb blasts and murders are reported from here and there. Wherever the Congress is in power, the rule of crime and loot prevails there,” Modi said, according to news agency PTI.

PM Modi said for the Congress, adivasis (tribals) have no existence in the country and it left them to their fate.

’30 Takke Kakka’

The Prime Minister also trained guns at Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the alleged Mahadev betting app scam with the slogan “30 take kakka, khule aam satta” (30 per cent commission government, openly operating betting).

Baghel is popularly called ‘Kaka’ (uncle) in the state.

Attacking CM Baghel over the Mahadev betting app case, PM Modi said they committed a scam in the name of ‘Mahadev’ and now this scam is in discussion in the country as well as abroad.

There is no need of evidence when the biggest accused of the scam has said on TV that he has given Rs 500 crore bribe to the CM, he added.

Voting was underway on Tuesday for the first phase of polls in the state in 20 out of the total 90 assembly seats.

(With PTI inputs)

