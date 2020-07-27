Chhattisgarh Lockdown News: With number of coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh rising, the state government on Monday announced an extension of the lockdown in the worst COVID-19 hit districts of the state till August 6. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel today. Also Read - Chhattisgarh Lockdown News: 7-Day Shutdown From July 22 in Raipur and Birgaon Municipal Limits

A seven-day lockdown is currently going on in several districts, including state capital Raipur. It came into effect on July 22 and was scheduled to end on July 28.

“State cabinet in its meeting today has taken a decision to extend the lockdown till August 6 in the districts most affected due to COVID-19”, cabinet minister Ravindra Choubey told media today.

State Cabinet in its meeting today has taken a decision to extend lockdown till August 6 in the districts most affected due to COVID19: Chhattisgarh Minister Ravindra Choubey pic.twitter.com/0U1RuQT05a — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

The announcement means that the lockdown has now been extended in Chhattisgarh for another nine days from the day it was scheduled to end, i.e July 28. The government has also decided to increase the number of tests in the state.

On Sunday, Chhattisgarh witnessed a spike of 307 new cases of coronavirus, which took the central state’s overall tally to 7,489. Also on the day, 261 people were discharged after recovering and four deaths took place, including that of a 20-year-old man.