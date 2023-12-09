Home

Chhattisgarh New CM: Suspense Over Chief Minister To End Tomorrow With BJP’s Legislative Party Meeting

The saffron party had not declared its chief ministerial candidate prior to last month's assembly elections.

Raipur: Amid the suspense of who will be the next chief minister of Chhattisgarh, the BJP has announced that its Legislative Party meeting will take place on Sunday, December 10. Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao on Saturday stated that Arjun Munda, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Dushyant Gautam will conduct a meeting with the newly elected 54 MLAs to elect the leader of the legislative party. The significant suspense over who will assume the Chief Minister’s chair is expected to end after the meeting. The saffron party had not declared its chief ministerial candidate after the assembly election results, in which it secured a thumping victory.

“The BJP’s legislative party meeting will be held on Sunday. The party’s three observers – Union ministers Arjun Munda and Sarbananda Sonowal, and party general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam – will be present in the meeting,” the party’s state unit president Arun Sao told reporters on Saturday.

#WATCH | On government formation in the state, Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao in Raipur says,” BJP Legislative Party meeting with take place tomorrow, 10th December. Arjun Munda, Sarbanada Sonowal, and Dushyant Gautam will take a meeting of the MLAs.” pic.twitter.com/gtyk2JQVGH — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2023

Chhattisgarh BJP MLAs are meeting tomorrow to decide who will be their leader and the next chief minister. The suspense about who will become the chief minister is likely to end after this meeting.

The BJP didn’t announce its chief ministerial candidate before the assembly elections last month. The meeting will include 54 newly elected MLAs, and three party observers – Union ministers Arjun Munda and Sarbananda Sonowal, and party general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam. Other party leaders like Om Mathur, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Nitin Nabin will also be present.

The BJP won 54 out of 90 seats in the state, while the Congress, which had 68 seats in 2018, only managed to secure 35 seats this time. There’s speculation that the BJP might choose an OBC or tribal chief minister if it doesn’t pick Raman Singh. Contenders from the tribal community include former Union minister Vishnu Deo, Renuka Singh, Ramvichar Netam, Lata Usendi, and Gomti Sai.

Tribal communities make up 32 percent of the state’s population, and the BJP secured 17 out of 29 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the recent election. Additionally, one tribal candidate won from the unreserved Premnagar seat in Surajpur district. This is a significant improvement for the BJP, as they had won only three seats reserved for tribals in 2018.

The BJP’s success in the tribal-dominated Surguja division, where they won all 14 seats this time (compared to Congress winning all in 2018), is considered a key factor in their overall victory. Prominent leaders like Vishnudeo Sai, Renuka Singh, Ramvichar Netam, and Gomti Sai come from this division.

State BJP chief Arun Sao, who resigned as an MP after being elected as an MLA, and bureaucrat-turned-politician O.P. Choudhary, both from Other Backward Classes (OBC), are also potential candidates for the Chief Minister position. Sao belongs to the influential Sahu (Teli) community, which has a significant presence in the Durg, Raipur, and Bilaspur divisions. OBCs constitute around 45 percent of the state’s population.

