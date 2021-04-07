Raipur: Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, the state government has decided to declare Raipur district as a containment zone. COVID-19 containment zone measures will be implemented in Raipur from 6 pm on April 9 till 6 am on April 19, the district administration said. Also Read - Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh Send SOS Over COVID Vaccine Shortage, Centre Says 'No Scarcity Anywhere'

All the borders of the district will remain sealed during this period, said Raipur district collector S Bharathi Dasan.

Chhattisgarh reported 9,921 new COVID-19 cases, 1,552 recoveries and 53 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state Health Department on Tuesday. With this, the total cases mounted to 3,86,269 including 52,445 active cases and 3,29,408 total recoveries.