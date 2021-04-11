The Chhattisgarh administration has announced a lockdown in four more districts starting midnight. Lockdown will be imposed in Jashpur, Koriya, Balodabazar, Dhamtari starting April 12. Meanwhile, similar resrtriction are in place for Raigarh, Mahasamund and Bilaspur districts from April 14. Also Read - Odisha Seals Border With Chhattisgarh Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases, Hikes Mask Penalty

With this, 13 of 29 districts of Chhattisgarh will be under lockdown.