New Delhi: Amid enforcement of ‘Yellow alert’ restrictions national capital in view of rising coronavirus case, Delhi government on Saturday collected fines of over Rs 99 lakhs and registered 66 FIRs for violation of COVID-19 related protocols on the first day of new year. Total 689 incidents of violation of COVID-19 guidelines were registered in North Delhi, 629 in East Delhi and 620 in Central Delhi, reported news agency ANI.Also Read - Ready To Fight Any Covid Variant; Omicron Situation Under Control in Delhi, Says Satyendra Jain

A total of Rs 99.34 lakh were collected as challans in the entire city. Most numbers of violations were reported in North, East, and Central Delhi for not wearing masks in the public on Saturday. Also Read - Free Virtual Yoga Classes For Home Isolated Covid Patients In Delhi Soon. Details Here

Earlier on Saturday, 5,085 cases of violations of COVID related guidelines were reported in the national capital. This came at a time when amid increase threat from Omicron variant, national capital continue to record a surge in new coronavirus cases daily. Also Read - Delhi Shuts 2 Weekly Markets in Karawal Nagar For Violating COVID Guidelines | Details Here

Delhi reported 2,716 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday witnessing its highest single-day spike since May 2021. According to Delhi government’s health bulletin, the positivity rate in metropolis mounted to 3.64 per cent on Saturday, as the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital reached 14,50,927.

(With inputs from ANI)