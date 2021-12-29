Paris: Setting a grim new record, France on Wednesday recorded the biggest single-day surge of more than 200,000 new COVID-19 cases, as the Omicron variant continues to spread in the country. A total of 208,000 positive cases were recorded in France on Wednesday, up from 179,807 cases reported on Tuesday, news agency AFP reported quoting the country’s Health Minister Olivier Veran.Also Read - Gujarat Reports 19 New Omicron Cases, Tally Stands at 97; 10 People Had Travel History

Speaking at a parliamentary hearing, Veran said, “I wouldn’t call Omicron a wave anymore, I would call it a groundswell.” Also Read - Omicron Scare: Madras High Court Bans Liquor Sales For 3 hours On New Year Night In Puducherry

“Given the numbers we have been seeing these past few days, we’re talking about a landslide,” he said added that some 10 per cent of the French population had been in contact with somebody who is infected with the virus. Also Read - World Witness Record COVID Surge, Weekly Tally Up By 11% Amid Omicron Risk: WHO

He said that even vaccinations were unlikely to offer enough protection as “the virus circulation is too intense.”

The minister had warned on Monday that France could reach more than 250,000 daily Covid cases by the beginning of January.

The countries across the globe are witnessing a record surge in new COVID-19 cases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) the number of new coronavirus cases recorded worldwide increased by 11 per cent last week, as compared to the previous week. The gain followed a gradual increase since October, reported Associated Press.

With with 2.84 million new cases, Europe accounted for more than half the total cases, noted WHO. However, the new cases in Europe amounted to only a 3 per cent increase over the previous week. Europe also had the highest infection rate of any region, with 304.6 new cases per 100,000 residents.

(With inputs from agencies)